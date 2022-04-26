The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it recorded 8,564,512 fresh registration in quarter 4 week 2 of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across Nigeria.

This was disclosed by INEC on Monday in its weekly update on CVR for quarter 4 week 2 published on their certified social media platforms.

INEC noted that the number of Completed Registration is 5,111,899 of which 2,228,913 of the number registered online and 2,882,986 registered physically.

Highlights of the report

A gender distribution of the application revealed that out of the 5,111,899 persons that had completed their registration, 2,537,932 were male, 2,573,967 females and 43,153 were People Living with Disabilities (PWD)

Out of the number that had completed their registration, 3,534,837, are youths between age of 18-34, 1, 074, 424, are middle-aged between 35-49; 440,905 are the elderly between 50-69 and 61,733 are old people between 70 and above.

Registration statistics by states show that Osun State has the highest number of completed voters registered with 360,548, followed by Delta State with 267,484 and Bayelsa with 255,308.

The state with the lowest number of completed registration is Imo State with 47,699 followed by Yobe State with 48,928 and FCT with 48,978.

What you should know

The portal was launched on June 28, 2021, and physical registration kicked off across 811 state and local government area offices across the country on July 26, 2021.