The Lagos State Government has ordered the reopening of all Chrisland Schools shut down following a sex tape scandal involving some students of the school.

This is according to a press statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, and seen by Nairametrics.

The government stated that while investigation into the matter continues, it seeks to ensure students of the school are not denied access to learning when the new term resumes fully on Monday.

Back story

It would be recalled that the Lagos State government had announced the immediate shut down of all branches of Chrisland Schools in various parts of the state indefinitely over an alleged sex scandal involving its students.

This followed the circulation of a controversial video on social media platforms where the students of the school were engaged in an immoral act during a trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the World School Games between March 10 and 13, 2022.

Following the incident, the school authorities suspended the female student indefinitely, stating that she was “a major actor” in an “immoral act”.

However, the mother of the student claimed that her daughter was drugged and raped by some male students of the school.

Following the unfortunate scandal, officials of the Lagos State Government held a meeting with the management of Chrisland Schools, parents and students that were involved in the sex video saga.

What the Lagos State Government is saying

The statement of the Lagos State Government read, “The Lagos State Ministry of Education has directed that all Chrisland Schools shut as a result of sexual misconduct of some students while on a trip to Dubai should be reopened from Monday, April 25th, 2022.

“The reopening of the school follows a review of the ongoing administrative investigation into the sexual misconduct saga. The role of the school is being assessed viz-a-viz its operational guidelines during the unfortunate incidence. While all agencies of the State Government continue facets of investigation, the Ministry seeks to ensure students of the school are not denied access to learning when the new term resumes fully on Monday 25th April.

“The State Government earlier shut down order was initiated to ensure safety of the students and all category of staff of the schools and to ensure unhindered investigation.

“The Ministry of Education, other relevant agencies of the State in conjunction with the school Parent Teachers Association will be working on a scheduled psycho social support for the students. An extensive assessment of the school’s procedure especially on external trips and excursions is being looked into to identify safety gaps and avert occurrence of the incidence.

“However, the Ministry has set up plans to launch the reviewed guidelines/protocols governing private and public schools across the state within the next one month.”