The petrol tanker explosion that took place around Ajegunle via Tollgate bus stop on Abeokuta expressway in the early hours of Friday has claimed one man’s life and destroyed three vehicles.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service via a statement issued and signed by the Director of the Service, Adeseye Margeret.

According to the statement, which was seen by Nairametrics, some roadside makeshift shops in the area were also burnt by the raging fire.

What the Fire and Rescue Service is saying about the incident

It stated, “The fuel-laden tanker was meant to service Ayinde Oil Filling Station at Ajegunle. The tanker was said to have spilt its content while negotiating a bend to the filling station. The tanker, however, caught fire when people started scooping the spilt fuel which had spread through makeshift structures on the roadside.

“The spillage spread through some makeshift structures on the roadside and attracted residents who risked their lives to scoop the PMS with containers of various types resulting in the ensuing fire. Unfortunately, a male adult was recovered suspected dead likewise three various brands of vehicles were involved in the Fire aside from the Tanker and Shops.

“The situation is however being brought under control by the Agege, Ikeja and Alausa Fire Crews of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service with the use of tactical Firefighting application of Chemical Foam Compound to suppress the Fire. The public is advised to exercise caution along the axis as the evacuation of the burnt tanker progresses while outbound Lagos vehicular traffic has been temporarily diverted to inbound vehicular traffic.

“Emergency responders are still at the scene to ensure that all hindrances to free movement and wreckage of the tanker are removed promptly.”