International passengers that passed through Nigerian airports increased from 1.4 million to 2.2 million in 2021. This is an increase of 57.6% within the period.

This was disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its Air Transportation report for 202, which was seen by Nairametrics.

According to the report, about 13 million passengers travelled through Nigerian airports in 2021.

What the report is saying about air passengers

It stated, “About 13 million passengers travelled through Nigerian airports in 2021 and that represents a growth rate of 43.41% from 9 million recorded in 2020. The total number of arrivals in 2021 stood at 6.5 million, which was higher compared to the 4.9 million recorded in 2020.

“The departure stood at 6.5 million in 2021 compared to 4.2 million in 2020. 2.2 million international passengers passed through Nigerian airports in 2021, as against 1.4 million passengers in 2020. It represents a 57.61% growth rate.”

Highlights of other movements

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja recorded a total of 4.76 million domestic travellers, accounting for 37% of the total passengers in 2021.

It was followed by the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos State with a total of 4.09 million domestic passengers, accounting for 31% of the recorded domestic travels in 2021.

For foreign movement statistics, the report said arrival in 2021 was 1.1 million while passengers’ departure stood also at 1.1 million, making a total of 2.2 million foreign movements in 2021.

Arrival in Q1 2021 was 212,977 while passengers’ departure stood at 222,453 in the same quarter.

Similarly, second-quarter 2021 recorded 220,171 (arrival) and 232,501 (departure).

In Q3 2021, passengers’ departure stood at 285,189, and arrival was 318,841.

In Q4, the figure for arrival stood at 391,284, and departure was at 335,730.

What this means

The flight operations indicated a trend of migration as more people left the country than returned. Some of the major airlines’ passengers en route United Kingdom, Canada among others did not return.

Nairametrics observed a migration trend to Europe and Middle East countries. For instance, Turkish Airlines airlifted more people out than it brought back. No fewer than 115, 283 travelled out while only 95,302 returned to the country.

This is similar to Qatar Airways’ figure which showed 116,664 travelling out with the airline while only 111,964 returned with the airline. Also, the British Airways report indicated that while 130,820 passengers left through the airline, only 107,519 returned.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had reported that Africa World, Asky Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, British Airways, and Turkish Airlines led the pack of most sought-after airlines in Nigeria in 2021, as they lifted 40.3% of the total international passengers in the country in 2021.

This was confirmed in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority’s (NCAA) Executive summary of International and domestic flights.

According to the document, which was obtained by Nairametrics, out of 27 airlines that operated in Nigeria in 2021, the 5 airlines lifted 886,297 international passengers (inbound and outbound) out of the total 2,199, 278 passengers recorded in the Nigerian market in 2021.