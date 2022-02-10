Africa World, Asky Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, British Airways, Turkish Airlines led the pack of most sought-after airlines in Nigeria in 2021, as they lifted 40.3% of the total international passengers in the country in 2021.

This was confirmed in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority’s (NCAA) Executive summary of International and domestic flights.

According to the document, which was obtained by Nairametrics, out of 27 airlines that operated in Nigeria in 2021, the 5 airlines lifted 886,297 international passengers (inbound and outbound) out of the total 2,199, 278 passengers recorded in the Nigerian market in 2021.

Highlights of the report

Africa World Airlines led with 1,141 flights airlifting 42,882 inbound passengers and 47, 692 outbound.

Asky Airlines with 884 flights and 63, 184 inbound and 65,307 outbound passengers.

Ethiopian Airlines operated 828 flights airlifting 120,349 inbound and 97,845 outbound passengers.

British Airways operated 584 flights with 107,519 inbound and 130,820 outbound passengers.

Turkish Airlines did 669 flights with 95,302 inbound and 115, 283 outbound passengers.

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported that the 27 foreign airlines airlifted 1,112,884 outbound passengers in 2021 and only 1,086,394 inbound passengers were recorded in the year under review.

The 2,199, 278 passengers comprising 1,086,394 inbound and 1,112,884 outbound respectively were recorded in 2021 in 9,675 flights. This is only about 50% of the traffics recorded in 2019 (pre-COVID), but it is an indication that the sector is making a gradual rebound.

What this means

The flight operations indicated a trend of migration as more people left the country than returned, as some of the major airlines’ passengers enroute United Kingdom, Canada among others did not return.

Nairametrics observed a migration trend to Europe and Middle East countries. For instance, Turkish Airlines airlifted more people out than it brought back. No fewer than 115, 283 travelled out with more people while only 95,302 returned to the country.

This is similar to Qatar Airways’ figure which showed 116,664 travelling with the airline while 111,964 returned with the airline. Also, British Airways report also indicated that while 130,820 passengers left through the airline, only 107,519 returned.