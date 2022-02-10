THTFCrypto (thtfcrypto.io) is announcing its upcoming presale and launch. The gaming/metaverse project, which will be having its presale on the 10th of February via the UNICRYPT platform, has already received a lot of social media hype. THTF plans to launch a gaming Metaverse with play to earn opportunities.

THTF is a real-time multi-level and multiplayer P2E game on the backdrop of the famous wild west where players engage in fierce battles to defeat other players to win, govern and dominate territories while earning mouth-watering rewards at the same time. THTF will introduce a community-focused gaming experience with a P2E mechanism, by combining Metaverse, P2E gaming and DeFi.

GAME RELEASE

Set in the wild west, THTFcrypto game involves gunfights, duels, and roulettes, giving gamers a taste of the year 1894. The central concept will be winning duels to make funds in the game; from the character’s appearance to the settings and the wild west environment. The game is set to be released last week of February of 2022.

The THTF token will be the default means of exchange in the game, whilst being tradeable on DEX’s and CEX’s. THTF token will start trading at $0.0006 per token and the team has revealed major long-term plans to ensure it hits the top 100 in Coinmarketcap rankings. The THTF team hopes to achieve that using well-planned marketing strategies.

THTF will use the Binance Smart Chain blockchain as its centre of operations. According to the network, BSC can help offer efficiency to their investors allowing investors to come in with low transaction fees.

Transparency

The token contract has been indepthly audited and approved by Solidproof, one of the best blockchain security companies in the world. The team has also passed the and received the KYC badge from solidproof.

A Platform for The Community

While announcing their plans in November 2021, the THTF team stated, the token presale will take place on the Unicrypt launchpad on the 10th of February 2022. The team also announced giveaways for its community. According to their release, THTF will be giving out five PlayStation 5 consoles as rewards to the community, of which one console has already been given out. While the giveaways are there to show interest to the community, it’s also part of their marketing to attract more investors in the future.

On top of the giveaways, the platform announced its pledge for monthly charity programs. In their tokenomics, 1% of the funds in the marketing wallet monthly, will go into helping cancer patients across the globe.

Tokenomics

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Team: 10%

Future Exchanges: 5%

Game Rewards: 10%

Private Sale: 32.877%

IDO: 23.400%

Liquidity: 17.600%

Launchpad Fees: 1.123%

THTF Social Media

The network has been conducting regular AMA’s via its Telegram community. In the AMA’s, the developers respond to questions and educate investors on how events unfold with the project which has fostered immense community grow faith in the project and the team.

To get more information and stay updated on THTF’s development, please follow their social networks.

https://www.thtfcrypto.io

https://www.instagram.com/thtfcrypto

https://www.twitter.com/THTFcrypto

https://t.me/thtfcrypto

https://www.facebook.com/Thtfcrypto

https://www.discord.gg/r8gJGDSFT8