The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has called on the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to facilitate the deployment of emerging technologies such as blockchain to promote Nigeria’s educational sector.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami when he received the management of TETFUND, led by the Executive Secretary, Arc Sunday S. T. Echono on a working visit.

The TETFUND team was at the Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Abuja to explore collaboration with the Ministry in the areas of Internet for Education; Broadband Penetration; Subsidies Data for Educational Contents; Data Hosting; Digitalization of Thesis, and Facilitation of Hybrid Education.

What the Minister is saying about the initiative

He said, “The deployment of blockchain technology in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions will help preserve data integrity and promote efficiency in the administration of certificates, transcripts, and records, among others.”

Why it matters

Blockchain technology, which is commonly associated with is also used as a promising data storage technology that benefitted industries like manufacturing, supply chain, healthcare, and the education industry among others.

When student data like credentials, skills learned, etc., are stored by the Blockchain and not owned by any central administrator like the university, the student can store those data lifelong as well fully own and control them. This, on the other hand, also proves that the information provided in their resume is accurate and establishes credibility with the employers.

Blockchain has the potential to ensure the identity, privacy, and security of students’ data.

By using Blockchain, students cannot alter their creditability like grades, degrees, and certification, thus guaranteeing the employers that the job applicants have the necessary skills for the job post.