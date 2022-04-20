The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) conducted for admission into Federal Unity Colleges from April 23 to May 7.

The action by the examination body is to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Head Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Mr Azeez Sani, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

What the NECO spokesman is saying

Sani in his statement said that candidates will continue with the registration until the new date of the examination.

He said, ”All candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

” The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.

“Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new examination time table from the council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.’’

What you should know

This is not the first time that NECO is shifting its examination date.

Recall that in May 2021, NECO rescheduled the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination into the Federal Unity Colleges from May 29 to June 5 in order to give states with low registration candidates the opportunity to register candidates for the examination.