The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it will choose its presidential candidate for the 2023 general election through an indirect primary election.

According to reports, the decision was reached at the party’s emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Also, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, during his chat with journalists, revealed that it would commence sales of nomination and expression of interest forms for various electoral offices from Saturday, April 23, 2022, until May 6, 2022.

Those in attendance at the meeting include President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Others are Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, governors under the APC platform, members of the National Working Committee, and others.

Also, President Buhari and other members of the NEC of the party transmitted their powers to the National Working Committee of the APC to make decisions for a period of 90 days.

What you should know

Some of the party leaders who have declared interest in contesting the APC Presidential primary are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos governor and National Leader of APC, Bola Tinubu; the former Governor of Rivers State and current Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

In case you missed it

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at N100 million.

The expression of interest form for presidential aspirants is expected to go for N30 million while the nomination form is pegged at N70 million.