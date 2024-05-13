Massachusetts General Hospital has announced the passing of the first human recipient of a transplanted genetically modified pig kidney.

The hospital expressed sorrow at the sudden demise of the patient Mr. Rick Slayman, who underwent the pioneering transplant. However, there is no indication that his death was linked to the procedure, according to a statement released on Saturday.

“We have no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant.”

The transplant surgery

The 62-year-old patient underwent the historic surgery in March, marking a significant milestone in organ transplantation.

The medical journey began in 2018 when the patient received a human kidney transplant after enduring seven years of dialysis. The organ failed after five years, leading him back to dialysis treatments.

The genetically modified pig kidney, provided by eGenesis of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was engineered to remove harmful genes and incorporate human genes for better compatibility.

Moreover, inherent viruses in pigs, which could potentially infect humans, were deactivated.

Prior research showcased promising outcomes, with kidneys from similarly edited pigs transplanted into monkeys, extending their survival for significant periods, as reported in the journal Nature.

The transplant procedure included experimental drugs, including an antibody called tegoprubart, developed by Eledon Pharmaceuticals, to mitigate rejection by the recipient’s immune system.

The demand for organ transplants remains high, with kidneys being in the highest demand, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

This endeavour echoes previous medical feats, such as New York University (NYU) surgeons transplanting pig kidneys into brain-dead individuals and a University of Maryland team’s attempt at a genetically modified pig heart transplant in 2022, albeit with tragic outcomes.

What you should know

On March 16, doctors from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston conducted the first transplantation of a kidney from a genetically modified pig to a human.

The surgery lasted for four hours and the patient recovered well as hospital officials expected him to be discharged soon.

Kidney transplantation is a crucial medical procedure worldwide, offering a life-changing solution for individuals suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

There is a significant demand for kidney transplants globally due to the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and ESRD.

Factors contributing to this include aging populations, increasing rates of diabetes and hypertension, and lifestyle factors.

Despite the high demand, the supply of donor kidneys remains limited. This scarcity is primarily due to the reluctance of people to donate organs, as well as medical criteria that must be met for organ suitability.