The Lagos State Government in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said that trucks will no longer be stopped for the Electronic Truck call-up system (ETO) at Ijora Badia (LPC axis), Mile 2 under and over the bridge, UBA (TCIPC).

This is as the state government said that military checkpoints will no longer exist along the port corridor with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Rapid Response Squad and the Nigerian Police Force managing some points independently without interference from the other agencies.

This is part of the consensus reached with NPA in streamlining checkpoints along the corridors and feeder routes to eliminate gridlock and curb illegal extortion along Apapa/Tincan axis.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser on Transportation to the Lagos State Governor, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, at a stakeholders’ meeting with transport unions in Lagos on Monday.

Fayinka said that the State Government would enforce zero tolerance on illegal extortions and activities of miscreants along the corridor through Special Mobile Courts created to address the challenges.

What the Lagos State Governor’s aide is saying

Fayinka explained that the streamlining of the corridor will help put an end to the existence of the illegal extortion points as the role of agencies saddled with the responsibility of managing traffic flow along the axis would have been clearly defined.

He revealed that the agreed checkpoints had been assigned to specific agencies, noting that some of these checkpoints will be manned by NPA alone, while some will be assigned to NPA and the Lagos State Government.

He was quoted as saying, “Trucks will no longer be stopped for ETO at Ijora Badia (LPC axis), Mile 2 Under and Over the bridge, UBA (TCIPC corridor), adding that Truck movement will not be interfered with at NAGAFF, Area B, RRS Marine Bridge, 7up, Fidelity Roundabout, Etisalat Roundabout (LPC axis) and RRS (TCIPC corridor).

“In the same vein, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Rapid Response Squad and the Nigerian Police Force will manage some points independently without interference from the other agencies, while Military Checkpoints will no longer exist along the Port Corridors.’’

The Transport Special Adviser, however, sounded a warning to unions and hoodlums extorting Motorists along Tincan, saying their activities will no longer be allowed on the corridors as they were also inimical to seamless traffic flow.

What you should know

The gridlock at the Apapa/Tincan axis has continued to defy solutions despite efforts by the Federal and Lagos State Governments.

As part of measures to resolve the gridlock around the ports axis, the NPA had launched an Electronic Truck call-up system, ETO, designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos ports.

During the implementation of the new system, all trucks doing business at the ports will be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the ETO app.

However, the implementation of this initiative has been trailed with a lot of controversy and challenges as some of stakeholders have accused some government agencies and touts of extortion and favouritism.

The NPA had in June 2021, identified over 30 toll points around Apapa and Tin Can ports manned by security personnel, where bribes are allegedly being collected before trucks are allowed into the Port.