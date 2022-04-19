The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 7 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,545.86 points, to reflect a growth of 0.07% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 11.31%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N19.13 billion.

At the close of market on Tuesday 19th April 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.63 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as MEYER led 21 gainers, and 31 losers topped by ACADEMY at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,829.42 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

MEYER up +10.00% to close at N1.76

GUINNESS up +6.86% to close at N74.80

NPFMCRFBNK up +6.80% to close at N2.20

CADBURY up +5.00% to close at N8.40

UNILEVER up +4.51% to close at N12.75

NGX Top ASI losers

ACADEMY down – 9.72% to close at N1.30

JOHNHOLT down – 9.30% to close at N0.78

JAPAUL down – 9.09% to close at N0.30

NEIMETH down – 8.23% to close at N1.45

PHARMDEKO down – 7.51% to close at N1.60

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FIDELITY – 33,757,853

ACCESS – 23,960,306

MTNN – 22,152,138

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N4,718,513,327.20

ZENITHBANK – N323,151,803.00

ACCESS – N247,074,360.65

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 21 gainers were surpassed by 31 losers.