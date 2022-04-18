The Lagos State Police Command has said that it has commenced an investigation into the controversial alleged rape video showing pupils of Chrisland School and would ensure that justice is served.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, where he explained that the police have commenced an investigation to ascertain the identities of those involved and to gather other relevant information.

What the Lagos State Police spokesman is saying

Hundeyin in the statement said, “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to an alleged rape video purportedly depicting students of Chrisland School Lagos, going viral on social media.

“The command has commenced investigations into the matter with a view to establishing the identities of the players in the video, the true incident in the video, the geographical location of the incident, the alleged threat to life against a student of the school, and circumstances surrounding the alleged repeated pregnancy tests conducted on a student without parental consent.

“The command is equally taking cognisance of the cybercrime angle to the whole episode and would not hesitate to enlist the support of the Interpol should the need arise. For a holistic and unbiased investigation, the command shall be working with relevant ministries, departments, agencies, and non-governmental organisations.”

Those that share the sex video risk 14 years jail term – Lagos Government

The Lagos State Government has warned members of the public to desist from distributing footage of students of Chrisland Schools engaging in a sexual act.

The state government said that the act of sharing such video footage amounts to child pornography and could attract up to a 14-year jail term.

The state government said, “We also use this medium to remind the general public of the implications pertaining to engaging in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child commits an offence and are liable to a custodial sentence of fourteen (14) years. This includes producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography.’’

What you should know

Recall that a few days ago, there were reports of a video being circulated on social media platforms where the pupils of the elite private school located in Victoria Garden City, Chirsland School, were engaged in sexual acts during a trip to Dubai for the World School Games between March 10 and 13, 2022.

Following the incident, the school authorities suspended the female student indefinitely, stating that she was “a major actor” in an “immoral act”.

However, the mother of the student claimed that her daughter was drugged and raped by some male students of the school.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government has announced the immediate shut down of all branches of Chrisland Schools in various parts of the state indefinitely over the incident.