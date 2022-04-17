The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has explained that the Agro-Cargo Airport currently being constructed by his administration would serve as a conglomeration to agro-processing companies as well as aerotropolis that have added value services, when completed.

The governor noted that the airport is expected to provide facilities for cargo processing, storage, warehouses and a training centre, among others.

This was made known by Abiodun over the weekend when he conducted the Chief Executive Officer, Arise Integrated Industrial Platform, Mr. Gagan Gupta around the airport at Illisan-Remo.

What the Ogun State Governor is saying

Abiodun said that this is just not an airport, but also one that adds value to services, noting that the agro serving part is the most interesting as it is going to be a conglomeration of agro-processing companies that take raw materials, turn them into finished goods.

The Governor said, “We will also have aggregation centres, storage facilities for agro produce so that the agro processing centres will not run out of raw materials. This is truly an international cargo airport. At the stage it is now, it is already attracting a lot of attention and investors.

“The Nigeria Customs Service and Nigerian Air Force, which has requested for 100 acres of land to build their base and training school. Others have signified interest in building warehouses. Cargo companies have also applied to have their presence here.

“Those that want to go into the hospitality business have applied to build hotels. We will also have demonstration farms that would be run through an out-grower scheme.

“That is the entire gamut of what will be seen here, I don’t have any doubt that this airport in the first instance, will generate over 25,000 to 30,000 jobs.’’

Abiodun who regretted that the project had been on the drawing board for many years, said the construction of the airport was for economic gains through employment opportunities and the desire to keep the state as the nation’s industrial capital.

He said, “This project started about 12 months ago and I promised that by God’s grace we will complete it in 18 months. We have gone round and see that the control tower is gradually coming out from the ground.

“We have driven on the runway, which is four kilometres and have seen where the apron is. There is the administrative building of the control tower. Coming into the airport itself, we drove on the access road, which is three kilometres, the runway is being asphalted.

“I am happy with the project and impressed with the speed and quality of work the contractors are doing. I don’t have any doubt that this project will be delivered on schedule by the end of November or first week of December.”

The governor described the project as monumental, saying the project, when completed, would not only have multiplier effects on the economy of the state, sub-region, but the entire country.

What you should know

Recall that earlier in March, Dapo Abiodun revealed that the agro cargo airport being constructed by his administration will be ready for use in November. He equally disclosed that the project, when completed, would provide no fewer than 25,000 jobs for the people of the state.

He noted that the construction of the airport, which commenced in March 2022, would probably be the fastest constructed airport in the continent