The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said that intending railway passengers would be required to get and present their National Identification Number (NIN) with effect from May.

This is expected to be a major part of the screening process and help enhance the profiling of passengers.

This was made known on Tuesday in Abuja by the Managing Director of NRC, Mr Fidel Okhiria, where he explained that this process would also enhance the safety and security of rail users.

What the Managing Director of NRC is saying

Okhiria said, “The process of linking passengers to their NIN for improved profiling is ongoing. This layer of passenger screening will commence by May.

“The Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) will resume as soon as possible with additional security measures put in place.’’

The NRC boss pointed out that the security agencies were working tirelessly to ensure the rescue and release of all abducted passengers.

He stressed that 362 passengers and 20 crew members were onboard the train when it was attacked.

He stated, “While we continue to sympathise with families of those who lost or have not seen their loved ones, we encourage anyone still looking for a loved one to please call us.

“The numbers to call are: 08033546208, 08060044600 and 07066700150.

“The corporation will continue to update the general public of latest developments.’’

All 14 coaches affected by Kaduna attack re-railed

Okhiria added that the NRC had re-railed the last rolling stock affected in the attack.

He said, “This means that all the 14 de-railed rolling stock (11 coaches, two rescue coaches and one Locomotive engine on the Rescue Train) have all been re-railed from the incident site to our stations at Idu, Abuja and Rigasa, Kaduna.

“Intensive track repair work continues at site. An advanced level of track repairs has been achieved and hopefully, it will be rounded off in 10 days.

“The NRC expresses its profound gratitude to security agencies for the continued support, especially for the security cover availed our officials and staff at the incident site.’’

What you should know

Recall that on March 28, some terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train with many passengers on board.

The attack which occurred a few kilometres to Kaduna metropolis had about 8 people killed, with dozens injured and some others kidnapped by the bandits. Onboard the train, were 362 passengers and 20 crew members.

The NRC in an update on April 4, said that 191 persons on the manifest were now confirmed safe and at their various homes, 22 people were reported missing by their relatives with 8 persons confirmed dead.