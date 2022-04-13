The Senate has confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s four nominees as Executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

This is coming a few weeks after the president, in written communication, asked the Senate to confirm the Executive Commissioners for the oil sector regulator.

The confirmation followed the consideration of a report of the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) at the plenary on Wednesday, which was presented by Senator Patrick Akinyelure.

Those confirmed include Dr Nuhu Habib (North-West – Kano State), Executive Commissioner, Development and Production; and Dr Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu (South-East, Imo State), Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning.

Others are Capt. Tonlagha Roland John (South-South, Delta State), Executive Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community; and Mr Jide Adeola (North-Central, Kogi State), Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration.

Nominees satisfied requirements, possessed requisite qualifications

Akinyelure, who presented the report on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Senator Albert Akpan, said that the appointments of the nominees satisfy the requirements of Sections 11 and 18 (1-5) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

He stated that the nominees possessed the requisite qualifications, leadership qualities and comportment to discharge the statutory duties and functions of the various offices.

Akinyelure also revealed that there was no petition or adverse reports received by the panel against any of the nominees.

Going further, he said that the nominees are suitable for the positions, describing them as “fit and proper persons”.

What you should know

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter dated March 24, 2022, and read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, asked the senate to confirm 4 nominees as executive commissioners of the NUPRC.

The letter reads in part: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 11(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, I hereby forward for confirmation by the senate the appointment of the under-listed four nominees as executive commissioners for the board of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).”