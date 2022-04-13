The Senate has confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s four nominees as Executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).
This is coming a few weeks after the president, in written communication, asked the Senate to confirm the Executive Commissioners for the oil sector regulator.
The confirmation followed the consideration of a report of the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) at the plenary on Wednesday, which was presented by Senator Patrick Akinyelure.
Those confirmed include Dr Nuhu Habib (North-West – Kano State), Executive Commissioner, Development and Production; and Dr Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu (South-East, Imo State), Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning.
Others are Capt. Tonlagha Roland John (South-South, Delta State), Executive Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community; and Mr Jide Adeola (North-Central, Kogi State), Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration.
Nominees satisfied requirements, possessed requisite qualifications
- Akinyelure, who presented the report on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Senator Albert Akpan, said that the appointments of the nominees satisfy the requirements of Sections 11 and 18 (1-5) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.
- He stated that the nominees possessed the requisite qualifications, leadership qualities and comportment to discharge the statutory duties and functions of the various offices.
- Akinyelure also revealed that there was no petition or adverse reports received by the panel against any of the nominees.
- Going further, he said that the nominees are suitable for the positions, describing them as “fit and proper persons”.
What you should know
- Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter dated March 24, 2022, and read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, asked the senate to confirm 4 nominees as executive commissioners of the NUPRC.
- The letter reads in part: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 11(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, I hereby forward for confirmation by the senate the appointment of the under-listed four nominees as executive commissioners for the board of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).”
Leave a Reply