The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has issued new guidelines aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the export of crude oil and petroleum products from Nigeria.

The guidelines, issued under the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Advance Cargo Declaration Regulation 2024, are designed to strengthen the cargo declaration system and streamline export processes.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the commission’s Public Affairs Unit, the new framework establishes a robust system for declaring and tracking exports of crude oil and petroleum products.

The regulations apply to all licences and leases issued or maintained under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, covering the export of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and petroleum products from all terminals and export points across the country.

Under the new regime, exporters must obtain an export permit, vessel clearance, and a Unique Identification Number (UIN) via NUPRC’s digital platforms prior to shipment. The commission will verify the identities of exporters and validate export volumes before issuing clearance notices embedded with the UIN to enable effective tracking.

Additionally, all export documents—such as the bill of lading, certificate of origin, and cargo manifest—must include the UIN to ensure traceability and regulatory compliance.

The commission said its Advance Cargo Declaration Portal is a real-time, technology-driven system that integrates with other government export platforms to enable seamless monitoring and reconciliation of export activities.

Measure represents a significant step towards a more transparent oil export regime

NUPRC warned that it reserves the right to reject any vessel clearance application that is incomplete, lacks the required documentation, or contains false information. Violators will be subject to sanctions in line with the regulations.

“These new guidelines represent a significant step towards a more transparent, accountable, and efficient oil export regime in Nigeria,” the commission said.

By implementing advanced technology, rigorous validation protocols, and stringent documentation standards, NUPRC aims to tackle longstanding issues of opacity, losses, and inefficiencies in the sector.

Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive Officer of NUPRC, stated that the initiative is aligned with the commission’s mandate to boost government revenue, reduce waste, and strengthen regulatory oversight in line with the provisions of the PIA.

What you should know

According to the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) latest trade data, Nigeria imported crude oil worth N1.19 trillion in the first quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, Nigeria exported N12.96 trillion worth of crude oil and oil petroleum products in the first quarter of 2025, 62.89 percent of the country’s exports in the period under review.