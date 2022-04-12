President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate release of 40,000 metric tons of assorted grains from the Strategic Grains Reserve, to assist less-privileged Nigerians to celebrate the forthcoming Easter and Sallah festivities.

The action by the president is expected to help reduce the impact of the high prices of grains in the market on the affected people.

This was made known by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammed Mahmood, while briefing State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

Mahmood, who said he was summoned by the president and directed to disburse the commodities to the affected people, said that 12,000 out of the 40,000 approved tons will be allocated to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development by the ministry for distribution to internally-displaced persons across the country.

What the Minister of Agriculture is saying

Mahmood was quoted as saying, “I’m here this afternoon as a result of summoning by Mr President.

“He directed and approved the release of grains from our Strategic Grains Reserve by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“This is to cushion the effect of some of the issues we are facing with high prices of commodities across the country. It is to make the grains affordable for people to celebrate the festivities — Ramadan, Easter and Sallah.

“We’ll also be giving some of the grains to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, to also do the distribution. The grains are coming from our Strategic Grains Reserve as directed by Mr President.’’

The minister revealed that the same process used during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, to distribute 70,000 metric tons of assorted food items across some states and the Federal Capital Territory would be used in distributing the grains.