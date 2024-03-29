The National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) Transport Fare Watch report for February 2024 has disclosed intriguing trends in Nigeria’s public transport fares.

According to the report, commuters experienced a slight relief in intracity bus fares, which saw a 1.21% decrease from January’s average of N963.38 down to N951.76 in February.

However, taking a broader perspective, the year-on-year comparison paints a starker picture with a significant 46.98% increase from the N647.54 average fare in February 2023.

Shifting focus to intercity bus travel, the average fare paid by commuters also experienced a notable dip of 7.58% to N7,002.97 in February 2024 from N7,577.03 in January of the same year.

Yet, this category too shows a substantial year-on-year surge of 75.48% from February 2023’s average fare of N3,999.70.

As Easter approaches, these fare dynamics are particularly relevant. Nigerian travellers, who are likely planning road trips to reconnect with family and friends during this festive period, will have to budget accordingly.

Those intending to traverse state lines might feel the pinch of the increased fares more acutely, potentially reshaping traditional Easter travel patterns across the nation.

Here are the 10 most expensive Nigerian states for road trips this Easter based on the average intercity bus journey price as of February 2023:

10. Adamawa

Tenth on the list of the most expensive Nigerian states for road trips, Adamawa has a bus trip cost of N7,600 for intercity travel. However, the city may hold an appeal for Easter travellers with its low intracity fare of N585, suggesting that the festive season could be celebrated with minimal transport expenses within the city.

9. Kano

Slightly above Adamawa, Kano’s intercity bus trip fare sits at N7,650. Also, Kano has an intracity travel of N780, which is lesser than the national average of N951.76.

8. Gombe

Gombe’s Easter travellers will spend about N8,000 om intercity bus fare. The intracity rate of N1,000 is also higher than the national average cost.

7. Delta

Like Gombe, Delta’s intercity bus fare is also set at N8,000. Its intracity bus charge of N950 is moderate.

6. Bayelsa

Bayelsa shares the same intercity cost as Gombe and Delta at N1,000. However, the state has a slightly higher intracity fare of N960, higher than Delta’s but lower than Gombe’s.

5. Cross River

This Easter, Cross River has an intercity bus travel fare of N8,000. However, the intracity bus cost of N850 is lesser than the national average.

4. Abia

Abia ranks fourth with an intercity bus journey cost of N8,000 for Easter travellers. Notably, it boasts the lowest intracity bus fare on the list at N500, making it cheaper to go on bus trips within the state rather than outside the state.

3. Abuja

The nation’s capital has an intercity bus travel fare at N8,050. With an intracity fare of N1,000, Abuja’s bus cost is higher than the national average.

2. Anambra

Approaching the peak of the list, Anambra ties as the most expensive for intercity bus travel at N9,000. The intracity bus fare of N1,050 is higher than the national average, with Easter excursions within the state pricier compared to others.

1. Akwa Ibom

Sharing the top spot with Anambra, Akwa Ibom has its intercity bus journey fare at N9,000.00. Similarly, it has an intracity fare of N1,050, positioning it as the joint most expensive state for road trips this Easter season.