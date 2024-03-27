The Federal Government has declared Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1, 2024, as public holidays to mark this year’s Good Friday and Easter Monday celebrations respectively.

This declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, on behalf of the federal government.

According to a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Aishetu Ndayako, the minister urged Christians and all Nigerians in general to emulate the sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ in dying for the redemption of man.

Tunde-Ojo in the statement noted that Easter, beyond religious significance, promotes values of love, forgiveness and compassion which are essential for social cohesion and harmony.

He called on Christians to imbibe these virtues as they are capable of impacting positively on the socio-economic development in Nigeria by fostering unity, reducing conflicts and encouraging cooperation among Nigerians.

He further urged Nigerians to show acts of charity and generosity to help alleviate the material conditions of the less privileged amongst them.

This, he said, is in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While wishing Christians at home and abroad a happy and blissful Easter celebration, the Minister also called on Nigerians to join hands with President Tinubu-led Administration in its determination to bring sustainable development and usher in prosperity for all.

This is a developing story…