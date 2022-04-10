The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit has demolished 2 illegal mechanic villages in the state.

The mechanic villages were sited opposite Area E Police Station, Festac Town, and under high tension electricity towers at Maroko Area.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman of the agency, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, the demolition was confirmed by its Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who personally supervised the demolition during which 8 suspected hoodlums were arrested.

Demolition done to safeguard lives

Jejeloye in the statement said that the mechanic villages were cleared to safeguard the lives of citizens and to beautify the state.

He said, “The exercise was necessary to help to safeguard lives and also to beautify the state so as to have a serene, safe and secure environment based on the existing master plan of the state,’’ he said.

“Countless warnings were served on the operators of the illegal mechanic villages which were sometimes used as hideouts by criminals.’’

Jejeloye explained that it was suicidal to stay under high tension cables to perform any activity and that no responsible government would sit by and watch people make such suicide attempts.’

He added, “Government earmarked the Maroko power line area for a beautification project which will further translate to greener Lagos.

“Residents complain regularly about the constant burning of refuse and tyres by the illegal occupants.

“Actions like these are hazardous to health and also harmful to the environment. They will no longer be tolerated once this exercise is concluded.’’

To drive criminals out of illegally occupied land

Jejeloye assured the people of Lagos State that shanties and illegally occupied land in the state would no longer be left to serve as criminal hideouts.

He said, “Serious discussions have been initiated with relevant government agencies to ensure allocation of large expanse of land as mechanic villages, particularly around Ibeju-Lekki axis.

“This is to discourage haphazard and illegal development of mechanic villages in the state.’’

What you should know

Recall that in May 2021, the Lagos State Government announced a ban on the illegal occupation of abandoned buildings and properties under construction across the state, describing it as part of the measures to address the security challenges which has engulfed most parts of the country and might likely spread to Lagos.

The state government also in June 2021, reiterated its decision to demolish abandoned properties across the state. This policy is part of the measures to be implemented by the state government to boost security in the state.