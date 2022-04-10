Elon Musk, the newest member of the Twitter board has in a series of tweets hinted on his vision for the microblogging site.

Since it became public knowledge that the Tesla CEO bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, Musk has taken to the social media platform to propose new features, highlight areas of concern, and make jokes.

He tweeted that Twitter Blue users who are required to pay a monthly subscription fee of 3$ monthly will get an authentication checkmark. According to his tweet posted today, the billionaire tweeted;

“Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark.

“Blue already has a modifiable 20 second time to edit tweet feature.

“And no ads. The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive”.

The Twitter Blue version has a 20-second timeline which its users can edit their tweets, a feature that regular Twitter users have been asking for.

In response to a Twitter user’s plea that the subscription plan be made more affordable, the Billionaire responded saying, ”Yes should be proportionate to affordability & in local currency. Maybe even an option to pay in Doge?”

He also made it clear that it would be distinct from the accounts of verified Twitter users stating “But should be different from ‘public figure’ or ‘official account’ checkmark”

The billionaire also tweeted a poll asking “convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway.” The poll is currently at 90% in support of the conversion of the Twitter headquarters to a homeless shelter.

Musk also went on to tweet “Delete the w in twitter?”, a tweet many have regarded as a joke as the billionaire is known for his jokes and memes and it may be difficult to ascertain whether or not he is being serious.

While the tweets may be seen as a joke, the billionaire businessman has made several serious business decisions such as liquidating billions of dollars of Tesla stock and launching a car into space after tweeting about them in what also seemed like light-hearted tweets.

What you should know about Twitter Blue

Twitter Blue is a subscription version of the microblogging and social networking service Twitter. It was launched in June 2021 as the company’s first attempt at launching a subscription service.

Twitter Blue gives its user extra features to their Twitter accounts for a monthly subscription. Twitter Blue is launched in Australia, Canada, the United States and New Zealand, with plans to introduce it to other countries.

According to the company, the limited launch of the feature is to gauge the reaction of users, obtain feedback and gain a deeper understanding of what users are looking for.