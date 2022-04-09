The presidency has reacted to reports making rounds on some media platforms that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on another 3 weeks medical trip to London.

The presidency in its immediate response denied the claim that President Buhari has embarked on a 20-day vacation trip to London as he is in Abuja and not planning to embark on any of such trip, describing the report as fake.

This disclosure is contained in a tweet post by the Personal Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on his official Twitter handle, on Saturday.

The tweet post from Bashir Ahmad reads, ‘’The news going round that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on a 20-day vacation trip to London is fake. The President is in Abuja and is not planning to embark on any trip to London.’’

Sahara Reporters had earlier today in a report claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on another 3 weeks trip to London, United Kingdom, for medical reasons.

It alleged that his aide in a statement said he would return to the country after the vacation to commission some projects.

According to Sahara Reporters, the aide in the statement said, “President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja Saturday today for a 20 day vacation trip. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 10th, 2022.

“At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to his country home Daura where he will Commission developmental projects especially in the sector of education, healthcare and roads.’’