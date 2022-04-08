The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has condemned the illegal activities of some migrants at Falomo and Liverpool jetty areas of Lagos State.

The condemnation was made by the Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) of NIS in charge of Zone A, Ikeja, Lagos, Mr Kunle Osisanya, during a courtesy call on the management of the Western Naval Command (WNC) in Apapa.

According to NAN, Osisanya called for renewed collaboration between NIS and the Nigerian Navy to enhance effective marine border security in the state.

What the ACG of NIS is saying

Osisanya said, “The attention of the “ Zone A” has been drawn to the rising activities of migrants from Falomo and Liverpool jetty areas of the state, where passengers boarded speed boats to Badagry but possibly end up at Port- Novo in Benin Republic.

“Similarly, passengers used to embark on waterways transportation illegally from Porto Novo through the riverine routes to Lagos.

“This happens despite the presence of officials designated to man the marine border posts along that axis.

“This is the major reason NIS in Zone “A” is calling for renewed support from the Western Naval Command to secure the Nigerian territorial waters within Zone ‘A’ for enhanced national security.’’

Osisanya said that such a collaborative effort between NIS and NN would help the nation in strengthening its economic activities along the marine border posts as well as preventing them from being porous.

The ACG, who was accompanied on the visit by the management team of NIS from Zone ‘A’ to the Western Naval Command Headquarters in Apapa, Lagos, added that they were also acting on the directives of the Acting Comptroller–General (Acting CG) of the NIS, Mr Idris Jere.

Speaking at the occasion, the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Yakubu Wambai, expressed delight at the visit by the NIS management from Zone ‘A’ and promised the Command’s readiness to support their operation

What you should know

Recall that there have been moves by the Lagos State Government to ensure safety within the water transportation sub-sector with the development of a safety code on the waterways to ensure safety and have safer waterways.

This is coming at a time of considerable increase in security challenges across the country.