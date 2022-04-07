The Lagos State Government has set up a 25-member Parks Management Committee to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state.

This is coming several weeks after the state government suspended the operations of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state and took control of all parks and garages to prevent a breakdown of law and order following a leadership tussle.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, on Thursday, where he said that the committee was in fulfilment of the government’s promise to ensure that events in the NURTW were not allowed to threaten law and order in the state.

The Parks Management Committee is to be headed by the sacked Chairman of NURTW, Lagos State chapter, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Omotoso in the statement said that the government had, therefore, exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which could disrupt the peace of the state, was allowed to exist in the parks.

The commissioner noted that ensuring peace in the state was a duty government owed all residents and visitors.

The members of the Parks Management Committee

Omotosho pointed out that the members of the committee have been selected following consultations with stakeholders in the sector.

The committee members include Mr Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd), as Government Liaison Officer; Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya – Chairman; Alhaji Sulyman Ojora – Deputy Chairman, Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam – Secretary.

Others are Mr Olayiwola Lemboye, Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle; Alhaji Ganiyu Shittu; Alhaji Mukaila Runsewe; Alhaji Sulyman Yusuf; Alhaji Mufutau Mutiu; Alhaji Yinka Hassan; Alhaji Sunday Ogunleye; Alhaji Moshood Omojowa; Alhaji Ismaila Aigoro and Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf.

Also in the committee are Alhaji Akeem Tijani; Mrs Omolabake Adelakun; Mr Kazeem Hassan; Alhaji Wasiu Amole; Alhaji Ganiyu Ayinde, Mr Anthony Adeboye; Mr John Owolabi; Mr Saburi Salami; Mr Ibrahim Onitiju and Mr Gbenga Odusanya.

Omotoso said that members of the committee were to report to the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

Back story

Recall that earlier in March, the National body of the NURTW, suspended from office, the Chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the union, MC Oluomo, who has been having a running battle with the national executive of the union over the control of the state chapter, over alleged misconduct and insubordination to the union management.

The Lagos State Government subsequently announced the suspension of the activities of the union in the state and the immediate set up of a committee to take control of the parks and garages in order to prevent the breakdown of law and order following the leadership tussle.

The National Executive Committee of the NURTW on Wednesday formally sacked MC Oluomo as the Lagos chairman of the union.