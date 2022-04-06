A former Governor of Lagos State and the National leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, announced the donation of N50 million to victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train terror attack.

The frontline presidential aspirant made the donation while meeting with the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, to commiserate with the state government and people of the state over the recent train attack by terrorists.

Tinubu who described the train attack as a national disaster noted that everybody should be concerned about the attacks going on in Kaduna State which have claimed hundreds of lives and properties in recent times.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor El-Rufai thanked Tinubu for showing solidarity with the people of Kaduna State over the recent attack by cancelling his 70th birthday colloquium in honour of those killed.

He also thanked Tinubu for his commitment to the unity and development of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the N50 million donation by Tinubu has elicited varying reactions from some Nigerians across the country.

Here are some of the reactions by Nigerians

A Twitter user, Jeremiah of Akwa Ibom in his reaction asked where Tinubu is carrying the money from.

Omo, where Tinubu dey carry money. — Jeremiah of Akwa Ibom 🇳🇬 (@jeremiahrmg) April 5, 2022

Another Twitter user, Jimog Isiaq said that some Lagosians don’t have roofs over their heads, many do sleep hungry, but Tinubu donates to the unknown.

Some lagosians don’t have roofs over their heads, many sleep hungry but Tinubu donates to the unknown. Good guy — JIMOH ISIAQ (@Oprahcomms) April 5, 2022

Mercy-Contance Aturu in her reaction, asked where Tinubu got the N50 million from even with ASUU still on strike.

Where did he get the 50 million from? And ASUU is still on strike? — Mercy-Constance Aturu (@mercyAconstance) April 5, 2022

Issa Sodiq Ishola said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is always at the forefront of giving out helping hands to those in critical condition. He said that we will never settle for less noting that Tinubu deserves all the support to be the next president of Nigeria.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is always at the front of given out helping hands to those in critical condition.. we will never settle for less, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu deserves all our support to be the next President of Nigeria.. — Issa Sodiq lshola (@LsholaSodiq) April 5, 2022

Another individual with the Twitter name, Part Time Trouble asked how much Tinubu donated to the victims of the Lekki Tollgate shootings in Lagos State.

How much did you donate again tk the victims of Lekki Toll gate in his state again? — Part Time Troublemaker 😒😏 (@Heis_Marsive) April 5, 2022

Alo Andrew said that all this is a game and begged Nigerians not to ruin their future by voting for Tinubu, who he referred to as an old man.

All this na Game. Don't vote for this old man Nigerians. I beg of you. Don't let us reign our future. — ALO ANDREW (@temitayopraise) April 5, 2022

Uncle Viktor said that Jagaban is playing money politics.

Jagaban is playing money politics…nice one — Uncle Viktor (@wizzlawikina) April 5, 2022

A Twitter user, Jay wondered why some people are still canvassing for Tinubu even when he glaringly shows that his gifts are all Greek gifts. He said his intentions are not honourable, his agenda is self-serving and yet people are still rooting for him.

Chai, and people are still canvassing for this man?! When he glaringly shows that his gifts are all Greek gifts…

His intentions are not honorable

His agenda is self-serving, yet people are rooting for him? We have not learnt our lesson.. pic.twitter.com/RUVuBSVuVA — Jay 🔥🌪️ ⛈️ (@Jayaashy) April 5, 2022

Omonla asked when the EFCC will go after Tinubu. He said we need to know his source of income, when his business broke even, how many staff he pays salary and how long his CAC document has been registered.

@officialEFCC When will go after this man? We need to know his source of income. When his business Breakeven, and how many staff he pays salary. And how long as his CAC certificate had been registered. If you can't do that we might probably start #endefcc — Omonla (@Omonla2022) April 5, 2022

Tony Ajiri said Jagaban is making waves with his generous donations to the north. He asked if he had for once condemned the killings in the north and other regions even though he is aspiring to be the president of Nigeria. He asked if he is no more part of the ‘Change’ and ‘Next Level’ that brought Nigeria to where it is at the moment.

Jagaban is making waves by his generous donations in the north. Has he for once condemned the killings in the north and other regions, yet he is aspiring to become the president of Nigeria.

Is he no more part of the "change" and "next level" that brought Nigeria to where we are? — tony ajiri (@tonyajiri) April 5, 2022

Kelechi John Iheanacho in his reaction said that money politics will not work again in Nigeria come 2023. He said he should keep donating, after all, it is Nigeria’s money so people can collect them if he donates but never fall for his gimmicks.

Money politics won't work again in Nigeria come 2023. Let him keep donating after all is Nigerians money so people can collect them s he donate but never fall fr his gimmicks. — Kelechi John Iheanacho (@KelechiJohnIhe1) April 5, 2022

Rawo said everything is not all about money. He said N50 million here and there is not Nigeria’s problem. The user advised Tinubu to tell the government he helped to bring to power to live up to its responsibilies.

Tweets by tawo_j

Aliu Yusuf said he is a great leader of our time and asked Almighty Allah to bless him with good health and long life and prosperity.

He is a great leader of our time. May Almighty Allah bless him with good health and long life and prosperity. Amen — Aliu Yusuff (@AliuYusuff12) April 6, 2022