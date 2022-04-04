From today, traders in Nigeria have the opportunity to partner with Pepperstone as a Fund Manager, Money Manager and IB. The brand new partnership program offers everything needed to support business growth, from unparalleled rebates and dedicated support, to cutting-edge marketing tools and advanced reporting.

Pepperstone is an award-winning CFDs broker chosen by 300,000 traders globally and is renowned for delivering top-quality pricing, products, speed, and service. The broker was granted a non-dealing Foreign Exchange Broker License by the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya in February 2020, and has since then expanded to become one of the largest brokers in the African region.

The partners program has been designed for professional fund managers, introducing brokers and affiliates looking to take their business to the next level. Each partner program offers a range of benefits, including:

Related posts No Content Available

Access to a range of mobile-friendly marketing tools designed to convert.

Opportunity to earn at each stage of the client’s trading journey.

Dedicated support from partner specialists to ensure client conversion.

Sophisticated tracking with a customisable analytics dashboard and advanced reporting tools.

Tailored payment solutions to suit different business needs.

Pepperstone Africa CEO Sahil Patel spoke on the new program “We’re extremely excited by the prospect of partnering with some of Nigeria’s leading Fund Managers, Money Managers and independent traders. Introducing the partnerships program is the first step towards deepening Pepperstone’s presence in the region and we are excited to be venturing into one of the continent’s prominent fintech hubs. Pepperstone has built a reputation for having one of the highest client satisfaction ratings in the market. This coupled with low spreads, deep liquidity, and excellent trading conditions keeps clients trading with us.”

The launch of the partners’ program is part of Pepperstone’s global growth strategy that enables more effective and specific servicing to fintech clients.As a result, there is great potential for the broker within Nigeria and all eyes are on what the future has in store for Pepperstone in Africa.

Are you looking to join Pepperstone as a partner?

After deciding what type of program best suits you, simply fill out the professional fund manager, IB or affiliate application form. An Account Manager will then review your application and, once approved, will get in touch to help you get started. After your account is open, you’ll have access to your tracking and marketing tools

To find out more about Pepperstone’s partnership programs visit:

https://pepperstone.com/en-af/go/nigeria-partnership/?utm_source=united-republic-pr&utm_medium=pr-native&utm_campaign=ib-program-2109