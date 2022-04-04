The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in an update has confirmed that 14 additional passengers on board the attacked Abuja-Kaduna train are safe, bringing the total number of safe passengers to 186.

This is as the corporation also gave an update on the contact phone numbers of passengers on the manifest and the 2 more coaches recovered as re-railed.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria.

What the Managing Director of NRC is saying in the statement

Okhiria said, ”The statement is aimed at updating Nigerians on the on-going development regarding the clearing of the incident site (recovery of the rolling stock, repairs of the track) and status of Passengers that were on-board the AK9 train of Monday, March 28.

”Of the 362 validated passengers on board the attacked AK9 train service on March 28, 186 persons on the manifest are confirmed to be safe and at their various homes (additional 14 persons confirmed safe today).’’

On the contact phone numbers on the manifest and coaches

The NRC boss said 51 phone numbers on the manifest are either switched off or are not reachable since Tuesday morning and 35 phone numbers on the manifest are ringing, but no response from the other end.

Okhiria also stated that 2 coaches (SP 00016 and SP 00017) earlier re-railed have safely been moved to Rigasa Station.

He said, ”This brings the total number of recovered Coaches and safely moved to NRC Stations to be seven. Intensive work continues on track repairs. More concrete Sleepers were moved to site while some section of twisted tracks has been straightened.

”We remain grateful to the security agencies for all the support. We are very appreciative of the Squadron Commander MOPOL 1 Kaduna visit to the accident site today.

”The NRC will continue to update the general public of developments to prevent misleading information and falsehood.’’

In case you missed it

Recall that on March 28, some terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train with many passengers on board.

The attack which occurred a few kilometres to Kaduna metropolis had about 8 people killed, with dozens injured and some others suspected to have been kidnapped by the bandits.

The NRC had 2 days ago, confirmed the safety of about 170 passengers that were onboard the attacked AK9 Abuja to Kaduna train and promised to collaborate with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of the other passengers.