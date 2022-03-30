Oando PLC has announced that the Company’s Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31st December 2019 is yet to be finalised and hence, will not be filed before the end of Q1 2022 as earlier announced in a press release dated February 3, 2022.

According to the disclosure, the audit is taking longer than expected as a result of the mandatory audit of post balance sheet events that have occurred subsequent to the 2019 reporting period.

The company therefore confirms that the 2019 audit is in the finalization stage. The disclosure filed with the exchange stated, “Oando PLC (“Oando” or the “Company”) announces that the Company’s Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31st December 2019 (“2019 AFS”) are yet to be finalised and will not be in a position to file the 2019 AFS before end of Q1 2022 as earlier communicated in our press release of February 3, 2022”.

“We envisage that the board of directors will be able to approve the 2019 AFS on or before April 30, 2022. Following the approval, management and the auditors will approach the Financial Reporting Council for final approval and release of the financial statements”.

However, the disclosure included stated tentative dates for the release of other outstanding accounts such as the 2020 Audited Financial Statement and the unaudited financial accounts for Q1-Q4 2021, which are as follows:

2020 Unaudited Financial Statements, to be released on May 3rd, 2022.

2020 Audited Financial Statements, to be released on July 31, 2022.

2021 Unaudited Financial Statements, to be released on August 5, 2022.

2021 Audited Financial Statements, to be released on October 31, 2022.

Kindly note that these are tentative dates and the Audited or Unaudited Financial statements listed above could be released on different dates.