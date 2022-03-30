The Kaduna State Government disclosed that eight bodies have been recovered, alongside 26 injured, and also added that several persons are still unaccounted for as the search operations continue.

This was disclosed in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State on Tuesday evening.

He added that citizens are requested to contact the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency on the phone line 09088923398, to make enquiries or provide information regarding passengers who were on board the Abuja-Kaduna train.

What the Commissioner is saying

They revealed that the Kaduna State Government received the detailed passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9 which was attacked by terrorists on Monday, from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC),

He said, “According to the documents received, 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip, but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the recognized turnstile. The passenger manifest does not include NRC staff and security officials who were on board.

“Furthermore, security agencies have reported that eight bodies were recovered and 26 persons were injured during the attack.”

He added that investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the status of the passengers who were onboard the train and remain unaccounted for at the time of this update. Search operations are also being sustained, highlighting that “Citizens are requested to contact the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency on the phone line 09088923398, to make enquiries or provide information regarding passengers who were on board the Abuja-Kaduna train AK9.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, confirmed an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna by suspected bandits on Monday night.

According to some unconfirmed media reports, the Kaduna-bound train derailed after the improvised explosive device planted by the bandits went off and then they subsequently, attacked the train with many passengers allegedly injured and several others allegedly kidnapped.