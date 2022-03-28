The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has maintained that his focus at this point in time is to formulate a robust monetary policy and fight inflation which is now a global problem.

The CBN boss said that part of his focus is also to build a strong financial system in an increasingly uncertain global economy.

This disclosure is contained in a series of tweet posts by Emefiele, on his official Twitter account on Monday, March 28, 2022, in an apparent reaction to calls for him to run for the presidency of the country in 2023.

Emefiele listed other areas of focus to include development finance and supporting farmers and manufacturers in the bank’s self-sufficiency and import substitution as well as raising N15 trillion for Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCo) infrastructure finance.

What the CBN Governor is saying

Emefiele said that the apex bank is building a world-class international financial centre in Lagos as well as supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to finish strong.

Emefiele’s tweet posts reads, “My focus at this time is a robust monetary policy and fighting inflation which is now a global problem, building a strong financial system in an increasingly uncertain global economy.

‘’Development finance and supporting farmers and manufacturers in our self-sufficiency and import substitution drive, raising N15 trillion for InfraCo infrastructure finance, building a world class international financial centre in Lagos, as we support the Muhammadu Buhari administration to finish strong.’’

What you should know

Recall that different interest groups in their public campaign, have urged the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to throw his hat in the ring and contest for the office of the president in 2023 general election.

The various groups of youths from across the country in their hundreds stormed the venue of the APC convention in Abuja on Saturday and demanded that Emefiele, while still holding office as the Central Bank Governor, should declare his ambition to contest the 2023 presidential election without further delay.