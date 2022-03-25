Did you miss FirstBank’s recent webinar on 8 March 2022, to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD) – themed Breaking the Bias – and are yet to recover from the grumble of missing the event, following the experiences and excitement shared by participants?

Letting the cat out of the bag…

By 1pm on Friday, 25 March 2022, FirstBank will hold a round table for the Gen Zs and Millennials to learn from the event speakers cutting across diverse experiences, socio-economic backgrounds and career paths.

The event themed “Discrimination, Bias, Stereotype. Still Walking Tall!” will have Cobhams Asuquo, award-winning music producer, songwriter and musician; Osas Ighodaro, Actress, Host, Producer & humanitarian; Ore Runsewe, the founder of Arami Essentials, a natural beauty brand and Foluso Gbadamosi, Executive Director, Junior Achievement Nigeria share their experiences with the event participants. Denola Grey, Actor, Model, Fashion Consultant, and on-air multimedia personality (OAP) will moderate the event.

To attend the event, you will have to register via the link: https://firstbanknigeria.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JKkhnSYXQx-YFkaFNQ2Ieg

From the roll call of speakers, it is one to look forward to – irrespective of environment, background or career path – as participants will be exposed to insights and shared experiences on the need to stand tall and forge ahead in the face of “Discrimination, Bias, Stereotype”

This webinar is designed by FirstBank to amplify the voices of millennials and Gen Zs.