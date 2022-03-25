African Valuables Collective (AVC), a Nigerian led startup, has raised an undisclosed amount and also launched its platform to allow content creators create and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

This was disclosed by AVC via its Twitter handle.

The new funding, which saw the contribution of investors like Kepple Africa Ventures, Cameron Hejazi (CEO of NFT Platform Cent.co) Ronald Chagoury Jr. and several angel investors will, expectedly, be used to enable growth in onboarding creators.

Related posts No Content Available

What AVC is saying about the deal

Speaking on the development, Eric said, “There currently exists extremely high barriers to entry for African content creators into the metaverse. AVC aims to assist content creators create and sell digital assets by providing a seamless and frictionless platform. In addition, we also want to educate content creators on the opportunity to sell digital assets like NFTs.

“The goal is to fully secure these content creators as part of the collective now that we have completed fundraising and are about to launch. We intend to create a novel community around AVC creators, members and the public, utilising a token to facilitate a thriving ecosystem.”

What you should know

AVC promised to help facilitate easy creation, management and sale of digital art and assets from African creators through partnerships with global NFT exchanges.

The platform was founded in 2020 by Eric Utere (LeriQ); a Nigerian Grammy award-winning producer & songwriter and is currently live with artists in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa with plans to expand across the continent.

In addition to allowing creators to create profiles on AVR to upload their assets and generate NFT, it also allows creators to list their NFTs for sale on multiple exchanges which AVC has partnered with as well as receive their funds once the NFT is sold.