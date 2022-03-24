Netherlands has dropped COVID-19 rules for travellers from European Union/Schengen areas from March 23, 2022.

This was confirmed by the EU/Schengen authority via a statement issued and published on its site on Wednesday.

According to the statement, travellers who reach the Netherlands from a European Union/Schengen Area country from March 23, 2022 will no longer be required to follow entry rules as the Dutch government has decided to drop such measures.

What EU/Schengen is saying about measures

It stated, “In line with the new rules that have officially entered into force today, EU/Schengen Area travellers can enter the Netherlands restriction-free, regardless of their vaccination or recovery status. This means that EU/Schengen Area travellers will no longer be required to present a valid vaccination, recovery, or test certificate upon their arrival in the Netherlands.

“In addition, it has been noted that EU/Schengen Area travellers reaching the Netherlands from a third country will also be exempt from the entry rules. For people travelling to the Netherlands from within the EU/Schengen, the obligation to have a test, recovery, or vaccination certificate will expire from March 23. the Dutch government said last week.

“Such a statement suggests that the Netherlands now applies entry rules based on the country of origin of a traveller. On the other hand, it has been explained that the entry rules have also been facilitated for third-country travellers. Persons who reach the Netherlands from a non-EU country are now exempt from the requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test that has been taken before arrival.”

What EU/Schengen expects from third-countries

Third-country travellers are now only required to provide a valid vaccination or recovery certificate upon entry.

“The EU entry ban applies to you. There are exemptions to the entry ban, for example, for people travelling from a safe country or people with proof of vaccination or proof of recovery. This proof of vaccination or recovery must meet certain requirements,” the statement of the government reads.

What you should know

When entering Netherlands, travellers must ensure that they hold a vaccination certificate to prove that they have completed primary vaccination within the last nine months. As for the recovery certificate, the authorities have emphasised that they recognise only recovery passes indicating recovery from the virus within the last six months.

“In addition, third-country travellers reaching the Netherlands by air or sea also need to complete a health declaration form. Apart from relaxing the entry rules for incoming travellers, the Health Minister of the Netherlands, Ernst Kuipers, announced last week that starting from today, March 23, the country will also drop its remaining domestic restrictions,” it added.