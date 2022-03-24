The Lagos State Government has announced the closure of Eko Bridge and diversion of traffic to other routes following the inferno that engulfed the Apongbon axis of the bridge in the early hours of Wednesday.

The action by the state government is to ensure the safety of motorists who may want to make use of the bridge which was badly affected due to the intensity of the fire that destroyed some shops and vehicles around that axis.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, where he also listed out the alternative routes that motorists should ply.

Oladeinde said that an integrity assessment would be carried out on the bridge to ascertain the level of damage caused by the fire incidence to it and for its adequate rehabilitation.

Alternative routes

The commissioner advised motorists heading toward Apongbon from Surulere and its environs to use the Ijora/Apapa route or the Leventis/UBA Roundabout to connect the Marina and head on to their desired destinations.

Alternatively, he also advised that motorists could pass through Ebute Ero to link Inner Marina and the Third Mainland Bridge to continue their journeys.

Oladeinde said that the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials were already on ground along the alternative routes to minimise inconveniences.

The Commissioner empathised with owners of shops razed down during the inferno, assuring them and the residents of Lagos State that the government was fully committed to ensuring safety of the commuting public within the metropolis.

In case you missed it

Recall that a fire incident was reported at the popular Apongbon under Bridge Market in Lagos, razing shops and properties worth millions of naira.

According to sources present at the scene, the fire started at around 4:00am Wednesday morning. Although it was not yet clear what caused the fire, but no casualty had been reported.

Also, the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, yesterday, gave owners and occupants of makeshift shops and other traders under the Apongbon bridge 48 hours to vacate the location or risk sanctions if they fail to comply with the state government’s decision.