A fire incident has struck the popular Apongbon Under Bridge Market in Lagos, razing shops and properties worth millions of nairas.

According to sources present at the scene, the fire started at around 4:00am Wednesday morning.

The unfortunate incident has already caused heavy traffic on both Eko and Carter bridges as Eko bridge in particular has been heavily affected by the inferno.

Related posts No Content Available

The federal and Lagos fire services are currently at the scene of the incident, trying to put out the fire.

More details soon…