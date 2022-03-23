The facilities of Globacom Nigeria Ltd and Airtel Networks Ltd in Kogi State were sealed on Tuesday by the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) for their failure to allegedly remit N360 million tax.

Both facilities were sealed by a team of enforcement officers led by Mr Saidu Okino, KGSIRS Director of Legal Services and Enforcement.

The state revealed that it had secured a court order to seal both facilities. According to the state, Globacom Nigeria Ltd is yet to remit tax liabilities in the sum of N300,000,000, and Airtel, N60,035,000.

What Kogi State is saying

Abubakar Obori, the Head of Enforcement Department of the Revenue Service noted that the facilities were sealed because both companies had failed to meet their tax obligations in the state.

Lamenting on the failure of the telecoms companies to remit, he said, “It’s very unfortunate that both firms have consistently evaded the fulfilment of their obligations to the state and have accumulated liabilities to the tune of N360,035,000.00.

“By our records, Globacom Nigeria Ltd., Kogi State, unremitted tax liabilities run into N300,000,000, while that of Airtel is N60,035,000.”

“These liabilities of the two defaulting firms cover both corporate, individual, Social Service Contribution Levy (SSCL) from 2017 to 2021.”

Speaking further, he said the State High Court issued an Order to seal the facilities after several notices have been issued to them.

“As a service, we have written several letters to the Managements of the two companies to pacify them to pay the taxes they owe the Kogi State Government but they have never shown any sign of commitment.”

He noted that the facilities will not be unsealed until both companies meet their outstanding tax obligations to the state.

Mr Obori called on other companies operating in the state to always remit their tax to avoid the sealing of their facilities.