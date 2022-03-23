“A negative work-environment contributes to greater odds of having important Cardiovascular risk factors among full-time workers and so supervisor behavior plays an important role in improving workers’ health”.

This statement was culled from a 2019 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public health.

It goes to show that a horrible boss and subsequently, a toxic work environment doesn’t only cause you mental stress, they could also cause real health problems.

A huge percentage of people have jobs and so the subject of horrible bosses is one that everyone can understand and in some situations relate to.

Over the years experts have brought up various methods and suggestions that they think can help employees handle their bosses and ensure ease in the workplace.

It is important to bear in mind that there is a distinction between a difficult boss and a horrible boss. Most bosses have no managerial training and are being promoted based solely on their achievements and skills at work. Others own and run the business and have no managerial training whatsoever.

Either way, a boss can have a lot of influence on your career trajectory and so taking the time to get to understand their work ethic may help you in your career. So while you try to deal with the difficulties you face at your workplace, here are some things you should consider doing.

Figure out your boss’ management style and motivations

Observe your boss and without judgement try to decipher how he likes to operate.

You could ask yourself the following questions; What are his priorities? How does he like the work to be delivered? What makes him complain the most? How does he like to communicate? Is it by mail or text? Do they like you to report every detail or do they let you do your work?

Is he under a lot of pressure and as a result is putting pressure on you and the rest of the staff?

After you have observed all this try to adapt your working style to suit his management style and align his motivations with your work ethic.

Take responsibility when you do something wrong

In the course of your work, you could make mistakes or act on wrong information, or be affected by circumstances, and other likely things to happen in a working environment.

However, instead of making excuses, taking responsibility and trying to fix it, if redeemable, can help you keep a good relationship with your boss and in some cases cause him to respect you.

It is also important to try not to make a habit of making mistakes so that you do not seem incompetent. Of course, more situations may arise but put an effort to ensure that you do your very best would control a situation that could have been worse.

Identify and work around your boss’ weaknesses

What are your boss’ weaknesses? Does he or she show up for meetings late? Are they disorganized? Forgetful? Are they inconsistent in their decision making?

If you’ve noticed any of those flaws, it is very likely that they know they have them too. A good way to ensure that you have a good relationship with them is to try to be an asset to them.

If your boss doesn’t come to work events on time offer to help them kick start some of their duties pending the time they arrive. Are they forgetful? Take note of important facts and refer to them when needed.

Do they have problems with decision making, offer to make suggestions based on what you think would be right for the company.

This may not be part of your job description but going the extra mile like all human relationships would make you an asset to your boss and help your relationship with them.

Sometimes take the high road

Often times no matter what you do or how careful you are, clashes may be inevitable. Your boss may just be badly behaved and it would be hard to not give in to resentment and retaliate, but because of your personal brand, it is advisable to avoid the debacle.

When addressing difficult situations with your boss, it is advisable to choose your words carefully.

Speak and give your boss a chance to respond. If your boss shouts at you, do not shout back, because emotions can spur you into action but in the long run, could cost you more than the job.

Handling situations like that properly could open more doors for you and define you as a professional.

Know when to leave

Mary Abbajay, author of “Managing Up” and president of Careerstone Group, an organizational consulting and coaching service states that there is no reason a person should be miserable at their jobs.

What if you’ve taken the high road a lot of times, observe their management skills and tailor it to yours, taken responsibility for your actions, proven to be an asset to them and you still feel mistreated? What do you do? You leave.

Abbajay goes on to add that it is important to ask yourself the following questions

Are you spending more time worried about your boss than about actually doing and performing in your job?

Do you feel nervous about most interactions with your boss?

Do you feel demeaned or devalued by your boss?

Do you find yourself trying to hide from your boss or reduce interactions with him or her?

Do you dread going to work everyday?

Are you bringing your boss’s negativity and toxicity home everyday?

Are you making the people you live with miserable because of it?

If you answered yes to any or all of these questions, then you are dealing with a truly toxic situation and you need to get yourself out of it. Abbajay rightly says, “You are not going to be at your best or be successful if you are more worried about your boss than about your job.”