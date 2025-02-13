The Nigeria Mainstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has shut down seven fuel stations in Kogi State for violations.

This was disclosed by the NMDPRA Coordinator for Kogi, Ogbe Godwin, during a press briefing in Lokoja on Thursday.

As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), seven of the stations were sealed for under-dispensing of petroleum products.

The seven stations sealed for under-dispensing include Solag Resources Ltd. in Ankpa, Hismus Oil and Gas in Obajana, Riyenic Global Ltd. in Oke-Ibukun Kabba, and S.O.T Nigeria Ltd. Others are Omuo Kabba, Marktot Oil and Gas in Kabba, and NIPCO Filling Station.

Godwin expressed concern over the actions of some fuel marketers who undermine government efforts for personal gain.

He stressed that under-dispensing petroleum products is a serious offense, and any marketer found guilty will face strict legal consequences.

“As long as NMDPRA is concerned, we will not condone such an act here in Kogi.

“It is a big offense to under-dispense petroleum products to customers. Any petroleum marketer caught will face the full wrath of the law.

“All the seven filling stations we shut today will be paying to the coffers of the Federal Government. This will serve as a deterrent to others, who may tend to follow this dubious act,” he said.

Godwin added that NMDPRA officials who visited 50 fuel stations for inspection, sealed another four for operating without valid licenses.

He listed the unlicensed stations to include Absala Oil and Gas, Yak Ali Oil and Gas, Yamuda Nigeria Ltd., and Hanimat Nigeria Ltd., all located in Ankpa Local Government Area.

The agency is taking a stronger stance against illegal operations

He warned that the agency would no longer tolerate illegal operations in the state, urging marketers to comply with regulations by registering their businesses with the Federal Government or face legal action.

“We will no longer tolerate any marketer who is operating illegally in the state. It is better for them to go and do the needful by registering their stations with the Federal Government or the long arms of the law will catch up with them.

“NMDPRA won’t give any breathing space for individuals who intend to sabotage government efforts, but will ensure that petroleum products are available in Kogi without any compromise,” he concluded.

What you should know

Earlier this week, the agency sealed two filling stations and a gas plant in the Sagamu area of Ogun State, over alleged infractions, including under-dispensing of fuel and operating without approval.

Last week, it sealed 19 illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (also known as cooking gas) outlets in Delta state over safety concerns and lack of licenses.

NMDPRA is responsible for issuing licenses to oil and gas operators in the mid- and downstream sectors, and ensuring compliance with operational standards.