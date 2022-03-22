MultiChoice Nigeria, owners of DStv and GOtv, has increased the subscription rates across board with effect from April 1, 2022.

This was confirmed by some subscribers that received notifications from the company and some staff of the firm on Tuesday.

According to the staff, who pleaded anonymity, the increment is due to rising costs of inflation and operations. One of the staff said, “We have not received a memo to that effect but it is true that the rate will be increased by April.”

The notification stated, “In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere. Therefore, from April 1, 2022, a new pricing regime for both our DStv and GOtv packages will be in effect.”

However, efforts to reach the spokesperson of MultiChoise Nigeria, Caroline Oghuma, were abortive, as she iks yet to respond to calls and text messages from our analyst.

More details soon…