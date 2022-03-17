The newly sworn-in governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has announced the suspension of all revenue collections in the state for a period of one month.

Soludo, who was a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), also banned the payment of cash to Anambra State Government in motor parks, roads and any other place across the state.

This was made known by Soludo, while making his address after he was sworn in with his Deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, by the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

The governor during the ceremony which was witnessed by hundreds of people and took place at the Anambra State Government House, Awka, took his oath of office and pledged his allegiance to the people of the state.

He said that he will immediately sign an executive order cancelling all revenue contracts noting that all internal revenue generation windows are suspended until it is digitalized in Anambra State.

Soludo also thanked the outgoing governor, Willie Obiano and the leadership of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for their immense support and assured that the new Anambra State under his watch would be a state of law and order.

Obiano’s wife and Bianca Ojukwu engage in a physical fight

Meanwhile, a serious drama ensued during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Anambra state governor as a physical fight was said to have broken out between the wife of the outgoing governor, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, and the widow of the late founder of APGA and former governor of the defunct Eastern region, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu.

The fight was said to have occurred when Mrs Obiano, who was going round to greet dignitaries, went over to where Mrs Ojukuwu was sitting. It is not clear the exchanges between both women before the situation degenerated.

While some reports said Mrs Obiano started the fight by slapping Mrs Ojukwu, some other reports indicate that it was Mrs Ojukwu, angered by what was said to her, who slapped Mrs Obiano first.

Security personnel at the venue quickly intervened and pulled both women apart from each other.