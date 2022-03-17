The Lagos State Government has announced the deployment of a special team made up of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Parks Monitoring Committee, Removal of Abandoned Vehicle Committee and Ministry of Transportation Taskforce in some parts of the state.

This special team is expected to be deployed to the identified traffic chokepoints within the metropolis in order to ease traffic in those areas.

This was made known by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka,, while speaking at a meeting with the Zonal Commanders of LASTMA at the Secretariat Alausa, Ikeja.

Fayinka said that the team will work together to bring sanity to the commercial activity areas that are prone to traffic gridlock.

The affected areas the special team will be deployed to

Fayinka listed the areas affected by the gridlock where the team will be deployed to include Oshodi (Charity, Arena, Brown), Cele, Ojota, Ketu/Sunami, Mile 12/Owode and Iyana Ipaja/Abeokuta.

Others areas are Onipanu inward Anthony, Elediye inward Palmgrove, Jakande Gate, Ikotun junction, Igando, Ikeja Underbridge, Ikorodu roundabout and Idumota.

Fayinka assured that the sole aim of the deployed team is to focus on the reduction of traffic for improved travel time.

Speaking at the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago, urged the LASTMA personnel to be professional, just as he also advised them to take advantage of the new insurance policy package approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Olowoshago said, “I want you to reduce your overzealousness but increase your professionalism. You are the face and image of the State Government and thus should desist from any behaviour capable of bringing the image of Government to disrepute. Let your interaction with members of the public be corrective inclined than punitive.’’

What you should know

The Lagos state government has in the time past introduced various measures to reduce the gridlock being experienced by motorists across the state.

Earlier in January 2022, the state government through LASTMA and the Lagos Traffic Radio had moved to explore avenues to provide traffic information, especially on road transportation, for improved service delivery and better public information.

Part of its objective is to ultimately add value to motoring and commuting in Lagos as it is important to enhance productivity through reduced travel time on the roads.