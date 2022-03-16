Nigerian Afrobeats artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has offered to give N20 million to 20 people with great business or startup ideas by Friday.

According to the ‘fem crooner’ who posted this on his Twitter handle today, the fund is his own way of lessening the hardship many Nigerians are currently going through.

Davido said in his tweet, “Country hard right now sha … let’s give 20 m to 20 pple on Friday … send in your business ideas or start-up ideas … more details shortly #Wrblo

In another tweet, he said, “Govt don fail us nah to dey help each other we dey now”

As of the time of this report, the music star has received an influx of business ideas since his Twitter post.

Nigerians react…

So many Nigerians have reacted to Davido’s call by sharing their business ideas in the hopes of being selected by the singer for the giveaway of Friday. See a few of them below:

Davido instead of gifting 20m to 20 people, visit hospitals, schools plus social media platforms (including ur comment sections) & use the money to foot the bills of those who urgently need financial assistance; Cos majority of people here will misuse the money if given to 'em. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) March 16, 2022

Hello Davido, I’m a photographer setting up my studio with full equipment will go a long way for me. #Wrlbo2 — BENUEGIANT🧜🏻‍♂️ (@doshdmw) March 16, 2022

I'm thinking of starting up a web3 app like twitter that incentivizes people based on their time spent on the app. It's not going to be like the normal twitter app because it's going to be built entirely on the blockchain and it's going to be decentralized. — Mr Niyi (@NiyiHamilton) March 16, 2022

good morning 🥺, i’m into piercings & then i have all the equipments ready, all i need is money to have a shop on the island & mainland so it’ll be a lot easier for me when i leave school because i’m in my 400l, i also want to go into wig making, nails, pedicure & manicure, etc🥺 — saffs😮‍💨 (@maybesaffs) March 16, 2022

Boss, please all i ask for is a camera to push my passion, just as you love music, i love photography a whole lot and one day i look forward to taking you some shotz . You can go through my media to see more of my works 🧎‍♂️🙏 https://t.co/nzkbkZaeu6 — Mirex Mosez 📸🕊 (@Mirexshotz) March 16, 2022

Err I lead a healthtech startup (@nguvuhealth) that enables Africans at home and the diaspora speak to a therapist easily and affordably. I’d rather, if you consider us, sponsor video therapy sessions. N1M will give 66 people access to 2 video therapy sessions on our app. — JFK (@jfkoya) March 16, 2022

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported that Davido had raised hundreds of millions of nairas after calling on his friends and colleagues, whom he has helped in the past, to send him money ahead of his 29th birthday.

The superstar later donated the N250 million – N200 million received from family and friends and N50 million from his own pocket – to orphanages across Nigeria.