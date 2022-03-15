The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it recorded 7,009,343 fresh registration in the quarter 3 week 10 of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across Nigeria.

INEC disclosed this on Monday in its weekly update on CVR for quarter 3 week 10. It stated that out of the 7 million, fresh registration, 4,009,361 registrants had completed their registration of which 1,687,540 registered online and 2,321,821 physical.

A gender distribution of the application revealed that out of the 4,009,361 persons that had completed their registration, 2,009,469 were male, 1,999,892 female of which 33,985 were People Living with disabilities (PWD)

Highlights of INEC report

Out of the 4,009,361 that have completed their registration, 2,774,823 are youths between the age of 18-34; 842,202 are middle-aged between 35-49; 344,237 are the elderly between 50-69 and 48,099 are old people between 70 and above.

The report also revealed that INEC received a total of 12,097,240 applications which includes applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards and update of voter information records, among others.

Out of the total number of applications, 6,434,265 were males, 5,662,975 females of which 118,193 were PWDS across all categories.

What you should know

The portal was launched on June 28, 2021, and physical registration kicked off across 811 state and local government area offices across the country on July 26, 2021.