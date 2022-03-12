The Nigerian Police force announced the ban of unapproved uniforms to carry out routine operations.

This was disclosed by Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba in a statement posted by the Nigerian Police Force on Friday evening.

He also ordered the Police X-Squad and Monitoring Unit to ensure the strict enforcement of the directive/

What the Police Force is saying

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, revealed his irritation at the flagrant violation of the approved Nigeria Police Force dress code by officers on patrol and guard, stop and search, and other routine police operations

He stated that on patrol, Police officers “have formed the habit of wearing t-shirts and face caps with “Special Forces”, “Commando”, “Gallant MOPOL”, “SCORPION”, and other inscriptions while on duty”

The IGP said, based on this, he has ordered an immediate ban on such unapproved apparel.

The Police said the IGP has described as unacceptable, the use of unapproved apparel noting that uniforms, which is a means of identification, has been abused by these officers who engage in improper dressing.

They stated that he “equally decries the fear this unwholesome practice creates in the minds of innocent Nigerians, The IGP therefore ordered that henceforth, all police officers detailed for patrol, stop and search, checkpoint, and other routine operational duties must be in approved uniforms for easy identification.”

The Police Force revealed it has ordered that all Police disciplinary units particularly the Force Provost Marshal, the IGP X-Squad and Monitoring Unit to ensure the strict enforcement of the directive with severe sanctions for erring officers.

“All supervisory officers would be held vicariously liable in the event that personnel under their command violate this order,” it said.