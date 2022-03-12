The Independent Investigation Panel on EndSARS has made an order directing the NDLEA to produce suspended police deputy commissioner, Abba Kyari before it on March 22.

The panel made the order following the statement of a witness who said Mr Kyari had promised to get back to him on the missing suspects.

The whereabouts of the missing persons have remained unknown following their arrest in 2019 by the Kyari-led unit which made their family members to petition the panel.

What happened in court

At the resumed sitting, James Idachaba, counsel to the Police informed the panel that since Kyari was no longer in police custody following his suspension, the police cannot produce Kyari.

Halilu Adamu, the panel’s counsel, told the panel that Mr Kyari was in the custody of the NDLEA.

Mr John Martins while representing the Chairman of the panel said Kyari is to appear before the panel owing to the fact that his name popped up by one of the witnesses.

Mr Martin said, “The witness testified that Kyari allegedly promised to reach out to him in respect of the missing persons and till date nothing was heard about them.

Speaking on the order to summon Kyari, he said “The above orders are made in respect of three persons who were allegedly arrested and detained by the IGP-IRT detention facility.

”The whereabouts of Yakubu Danjuma, Ibrahim Daniel and Choji Dung are still unknown.”

What you should know

A Federal High Court in Gudu, FCT had ordered the police to release the three persons. However, the order is yet to be obeyed.

On March 8, 2022, the panel ordered the Office of the Inspector-General of Police to unfailingly produce the victims before it.

The panel is investigating allegations of human rights violations by the disbanded special anti-robbery squad and other Units of the Nigeria Police.