The Nigerian Government has announced that evacuation flights of Nigerian nationals from Ukraine will resume today with a flight comprising of 122 persons from Warsaw, Poland.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday evening.

It added that so far 1076 Nigerians have been evacuated from eastern Europe since the war began.

What they are saying

The Ministry stated that the FG wishes to inform Nigerians that the continuation of evacuation exercises with a second flight comprising of 122 persons plus an infant from Warsaw, Poland.

It said the flight will arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport on Friday, 11th March 2022 at the estimated time of 12:40am aboard Air Peace.

“A third evacuation flight will depart at 8:00 am from Budapest, Hungary, to Abuja on Saturday 12th March. Interest Nigerian fleeing Ukraine should contact Nigerian embassy Budapest, Hungary,” it said.

The Ministry stated that so far, a total number of 1076 Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Ukraine have been evacuated back to Nigeria.

416 persons evacuated from Bucharest on 4th of March aboard a Max Air flight

181 persons from Poland on 4th march on an Air Peace flight.

174 persons from Budapest, Hungary on 4th march on an Air Peace flight and 206 persons from Budapest, Hungary, on the 5th of March aboard an air peace flight.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported yesterday that The Nigerian Embassy in Hungary has announced that it has commenced the registration for the evacuation of Nigerians arriving from Ukraine.

Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, Nigeria’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs had revealed that about 2,090 Nigerians had arrived from Ukraine to the Polish, Romanian, Slovakian and Hungarian embassies in preparation for their evacuation back to Nigeria.