Ukraine, Moldovia, Georgia and others are expected to join the European Union, not tomorrow but in few years. He said this ahead of a meeting of EU leaders today in Versailes.

This was disclosed by Clement Beaune, the French European Affairs Minister via Kyoiv Independent Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to him, the admission of Ukraine to the EU “is not for tomorrow, but in few years. He added that at the EU’s meeting, issues around Ukraines’s candidacy request will be discussed.

What Beaune is saying about the candidacy

He said, “It is my deep conviction that there will be a European Union which will be in a few years, I don’t know when, in a few years, probably extended to Ukraine, to Moldova, to Georgia, perhaps to other countries.”

What you should know

In February ending, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy officially applied to join the EU.

On March 3, Georgia had officially applied for membership of the EU, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced.

Other nations also called on the EU to grant Ukraine Candidate Status.

Controversies on the candidacy status

President Zelenskiy on February 28 pleaded with the European Union to grant Ukraine immediate EU membership as it fights Russia’s invasion.

“We ask the European Union for Ukraine’s immediate accession via a new special procedure,”

“Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I’m sure it’s fair. I’m sure it’s possible.”

Prior to his plea, Ursula von der Leyen,European Commission President while speaking on Tv said Ukraine belonged in the EU. “They are one of us and we want them in,” she said.

Highlights on condition of becoming an EU member.

Any country who seeks to join the EU, must meet the conditions for membership, the country is mandated to implement EU rules and regulations in all areas.

Any country that satisfies the conditions for membership can apply. These conditions are known as the ‘Copenhagen criteria’ and include a free-market economy, a stable democracy and the rule of law, and the acceptance of all EU legislation.

To apply, a country is required to submit membership application to the council of which the country will be accessed by the commission on its ability to meet the Copenhagen criteria.

If the Commission’s opinion is positive, the Council then agree upon a negotiating mandate. Negotiations are then formally opened on a subject-by-subject basis.

Though the negotiations take time to complete, The candidates are supported financially, administratively and technically during this pre-accession period.