The Nigerian Embassy in Hungary has announced that it has commenced the registration for the evacuation of Nigerians arriving from Ukraine.

The Nigerian government had dispatched flights for pickups in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania. The Romanian and Hungarian governments had granted visa-free access to Nigerian nationals and students stranded at the Ukrainian border.

On March 2, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, Nigeria’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs had revealed that about 2,090 Nigerians had arrived from Ukraine to the Polish, Romanian, Slovakian and Hungarian embassies in preparation for their evacuation back to Nigeria.

He said the evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine had been slated to commence on March 2, 2022. Of the 2,090 persons, 650 persons were received at the Hungarian embassy to be evacuated back to Nigeria as a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In case you missed it

Recall President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the sum of $8.5 million for the evacuation of over 5,000 (registered and unregistered) Nigerians stranded in Ukraine. The presidents approved the sum to the ministry of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

The Federal Government later announced that only those who have been documented by the Nigerian embassies would be eligible for evacuation.

The evacuation exercise which started on March 2, is being carried out by Two Air Peace flights and one Max Air flight.

The first set of evacuees landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport from Romania via a Max Air flight on Friday, March 4.