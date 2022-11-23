The White Card, a new residency permit for non-EU digital nomads, investors, entrepreneurs, and remote workers, is being introduced by Hungary.

According to a statement by the National Directorate-General for Aliens Policy, the Hungarian Parliament has approved the work permit.

The White Card will be granted to people who have “a verified employment relationship in a country other than Hungary and perform their work from Hungary using an advanced digital technology.”

Foreign investors who own significant shareholdings in verified profit-making companies outside of Hungary are also eligible to apply for the White Card work permit.

Applicants who meet the requirements for the work permit will be granted a visa to live and work in the European country for at least two years.

Note that only citizens of third-party nations, including those from Africa, who are also not citizens of the European Economic Area (EEA), are eligible to apply for this visa.

Requirements

To qualify for the White Card issuance and even possible extension of the permit, applicants must have sufficient resources to cover their subsistence. Preferably, applicants’ monthly income should equal or exceed €2,000 for at least six months before entry into the country. They must also have this amount of income throughout their stay in Hungary.

A family reunion is not permitted under this new residence permit. The spouse and minor children of the primary applicant are ineligible for Hungarian residency under the White Card permit. This is because, in the government’s opinion, the main target is “singles under 40.”

This residency permit is valid for one year and can be renewed once.

The requirement of subsistence can be:

A certificate issued by the employer evidencing regular income;

A certificate issued by the tax authority;

Any other proof of subsistence

Proof of accommodation is also needed

An administrative fee of €110 is to be paid at the diplomatic or consular mission when making an application.

About Hungary

Hungary is a landlocked country in Central Europe and its capital is Budapest. Its surrounding countries are Romania, Slovakia and Croatia. Hungary is also the birthplace of many famous people such as Erno Rubik, a sculptor and professor who invented the Rubik’s Cube in 1974. Hungary boasts 13 Nobel Prize winners. Nestled in the heart of central Europe, with a growing number of English speakers, Hungary is a country that’s been growing in popularity among internationals over the past few years. Based on data, 64.8% of the population is employed.